Bruce Smith lets Packers know they need to get right with Aaron Rodgers

NFL legend Bruce Smith says the Green Bay Packers are in for some tough times if they don’t fix the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Smith told TMZ Sports that Green Bay is not a contender without the veteran quarterback on the roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With [Rodgers], they are a contender," Smith said. "Without him, they are not!

Rodgers is one of the greatest football players ever, but for some reason, the team and the veteran QB still haven’t been able to squash the beef, TMZ reports. Rodgers has made it clear he’s upset over his contract situation, and the 37-year-old MVP seems to have some concerns over personnel moves made in the past few years as well.

TOM BRADY JABS AARON RODGERS BEFORE GOLF MATCH: 'HE’S UNHAPPY WITH HIS BOSS AND HAS NO OPTIONS'

"My advice would be to hash out their differences," Smith said, per TMZ Sports. "It would be in everyone’s best interest that Aaron is happy going into this season or he at least knows what his future is going to look like after the season is over."

OutKick’s Matt Loede reports that as the saga with Rodgers continues, there are teams that continue to monitor the situation, and that some are more interested in Rodgers than others.

One such team is the Denver Broncos, who continue to think about upgrading the quarterback position. They currently have Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien on their roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recently retired quarterback Alex Smith also says Rodgers deserves more respect than he’s receiving from the Packers, as OutKick’s Sam Amico reports. For now, we will have to wait and see how this plays out.