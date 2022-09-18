Bucs' Mike Evans breaks silence on fight with Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'He was just too emotional'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans spoke out about the fight with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that led to both players’ ejections Sunday afternoon.

Evans pushed Lattimore to the ground after the defensive back started to jaw back and forth with Bucs' players Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Both Evans and Lattimore, who have a history with each other, were ejected from the game. Tampa Bay would go on to win the game, 21-10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The star wide receiver was asked about the incident after the game.

"It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans," Evans said. "And they’re a good team, physical team. We matched that today. … I know we were like trying to get a flag called or whatever, and then it wasn’t called. All I see is Lattimore punch (Fournette) in the face or something like that and then pushed Tom. That’s all I saw."

CARDINALS COMPLETE COMEBACK OVER RAIDERS ON MIRACULOUS DEFENSIVE PLAY IN OVERTIME

Evans said he wasn’t concerned about getting a suspension like he did in 2017 when he and Lattimore got into a separate incident. Evans was suspended for one game at the time.

Evans added that he thought Lattimore was "too emotional."

"Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional," he told ESPN. "You don’t throw punches at guys on the field. He threw a punch at Lenny, and I can’t let that happen to my teammates. So, I shoved him … turned into a brawl."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evans led the way with three catches for 61 yards. Breshad Perriman had three catches for 45 yards and the go-ahead touchdown catch from Brady.