Buffalo Bills

Browns send Amari Cooper to Bills amid disastrous season; Buffalo gets much-needed weapon

The Browns are 1-5 and have lost four in a row

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Davante Adams isn't the only top wide receiver on the move — Amari Cooper is headed east.

The Cleveland Browns, amid their horrid season, have sent Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports.

The Browns suffered their fifth loss in their first six games of the season on Sunday, extending their losing streak to four games.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

And as long as Deshaun Watson struggles with his $240 million guaranteed contract, they seem to be in no-man's land.

As for the Bills, it is a much-needed weapon for Josh Allen. While Keon Coleman has been serviceable, he had large shoes to fill as a rookie following Buffalo trading Stefon Diggs away.

Cooper has had a slow start to the season, making just 24 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns this year, but it's hard to blame him given the quarterback play.

With Allen now at the helm, it's easy to assume that Cooper's potential will be tapped into. He's a five-time Pro Bowl receiver who has amassed more than 1,100 yards in four of his last five seasons.

Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 and wide receiver Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Watson scored a touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The trade came several hours after Adams was traded to the New York Jets.

The Bills are coming off a much-needed win against Gang Green on Monday night after losing two straight. Their schedule gets easier over the next few weeks, as the Tennessee Titans come to town on Sunday. They will then head to Seattle before coming back home to face the Miami Dolphins, who could very well still be without Tua Tagovailoa.

The Bills will be Cooper's fourth team; he was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015 and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. He then signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season.

Amari Cooper closeup

Wide receiver Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The Browns have said they believe Watson is their best option under center, but it's unlikely he'll improve after they just got rid of their best receiver.

