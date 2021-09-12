Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Browns' Ronnie Harrison Jr ejected after skirmish with Chiefs coach

Ronnie Harrison Jr was in the middle of the scrum at the end of a play

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs were involved in a dustup in the first quarter of their Week 1 matchup on Sunday.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes for an 11-yard gain but the end of the play featured some pushing and shoving.

Edwards-Helaire was on the ground when Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison Jr. came over scrum around the Chiefs players. He appeared to step on Edwards-Helaire as he was in the middle of the skirmish. Harrison then got pushed by a Chiefs coach. Harrison responded by pushing the coach back.

The Chiefs bench initially was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty but it was later reversed. Harrison was called for a penalty and ejected from the game over the incident.

Cleveland was up 8-0 early when Nick Chubb got the team on the board with a quick rushing touchdown. It was the Browns’ first drive of the game.

After the incident with Harrison and the Kansas City bench, the Chiefs ended the drive with a field goal.

The opening game between the two was a rematch from the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs. The Chiefs got the edge in that game. Mahomes is also looking to stay undefeated in September.

