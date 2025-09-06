Browns' Quinshon Judkins finally signs rookie contract just before season begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns signed second-round pick Quinshon Judkins to a contract Saturday after the conclusion of his legal issues.

Judkins, 21, was the last player from the 2025 NFL Draft class to sign a contract.

Judkins was arrested on a battery and misdemeanor domestic violence charge July 12. The 36th overall pick in the draft was not with the Browns throughout training camp as the legal issues played out.

The charges were dropped by the state investigator’s office after inconsistencies were found in the alleged victim's story. However, Judkins may still face discipline from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the AP in an email on Wednesday, "The matter remains under review."

While Judkins is expected to sign his contract, the Ole Miss and Ohio State standout is not expected to play in the Browns' opener against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. Depending on how much he practices next week, he could play in Week 2.

The Browns are expected to get a temporary roster exemption for Judkins, per the NFL Network. The move allows for Judkins to practice without requiring an immediate roster move.

The temporary roster exemption lasts for two games.

The Browns are expected to rely on running backs Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson until Judkins can get up to speed.

Ford, 25, is going into his fourth season with the Browns. In 14 games and six starts, Ford ran for 565 yards and three touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per attempt.

Ford is also a threat in the receiving game. He caught 37 passes for 225 yards last season.

Sampson was selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Tennessee. The 20-year-old running back was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

The Browns and Bengals play at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

