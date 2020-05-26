Browns offering fans chance to script first 15 offensive plays of preseason game

It’s put up or shut up time for Cleveland Browns fans.

The team is offering a chance for two people to put on the proverbial headset and call plays for the team during a preseason game later this summer.

The two lucky fans will have the chance to script the first 15 offensive plays during a preseason game as part of the "All In Challenge" to help coronavirus relief efforts.

“Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers. They're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge.”

The two winners will be determined through an auction and the other one through a raffle. The money raised will benefit Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

The winners will meet with Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to design the plays, and also will be invited to a team dinner and team meeting the night before the game. The winners get to run through the tunnel with the team, be a part of the coin toss, and receive autographed memorabilia and team merchandise.

The Browns’ first two preseason games are on the road. Their two home preseason games are against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at an undetermined time.