Browns lineman Jedrick Wills sums up close loss in one NSFW tweet

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills summed up the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a one-word expletive on Sunday night.

"F-k," he wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 33-29 loss added insult to injury for Wills. He left the game against the Chiefs in the second quarter after he appeared to suffer an ankle injury. He had to be carted off the field.

The Browns then announced he was out for the rest of the game. According to Pro Football Talk, he was replaced by Chris Hubbard.

It’s unclear whether Wills will miss any time. He’s in his second season with the Browns.

BRONCOS' JERRY JEUDY SUFFERS ANKLE INJURY ON CRINGEWORTHY PLAY; TEAM HOLDS ON FOR WIN

Cleveland had the lead for much of the game but allowed the Chiefs to get back into it late.

The Chiefs outscored the Browns 23-7 in the second half. Patrick Mahomes connected on two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. He had a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

It was a big comeback after being down 22-10 at halftime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes finished with 337 passing yards and three touchdown passes. His counterpart, Baker Mayfield, ended with 321 passing yards and an interception. Nick Chubb had two rushing touchdowns and Kareem Hunt and Jarvis Landry had one each.