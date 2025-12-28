Broncos linebacker rips Chiefs in explicit posts after team clinches AFC West title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper piled onto the Kansas City Chiefs’ dismal season on Saturday night.

The Broncos clinched the AFC West title for the first time since 2015 after the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Houston Texans. The Chiefs have been on top of the division since 2016 with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes leading the charge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cooper made his feelings about the Chiefs clear with explicit posts directed at the franchise.

"F--- the Chiefs," he wrote on X. "B---h made a-- pansies."

Cooper has been a bright spot for the Broncos’ defense over the last three seasons. He hasn’t missed a game since 2022. This year, he has eight sacks and 49 total tackles in 16 games. He’s a big reason why Denver’s defense has been one of the best throughout the season.

2026 NFL DRAFT ORDER AHEAD OF SUNDAY'S WEEK 17 GAMES

The Broncos are third in points allowed and yards allowed this season.

Denver defeated Kansas City on Thursday night to move to 13-3 on the season.

It was the first time the Broncos had hit the 13-win mark in a single season since 2013. In that season, the John Fox-led squad made the Super Bowl but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broncos are hoping to replicate the 2015 season rather than 2013 with their impending playoff run this year.