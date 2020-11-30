Expand / Collapse search
Broncos' Kendall Hinton was seeking other career paths before getting QB start

Hinton had been a practice-squad wide receiver

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kendall Hinton was a practice squad wide receiver and apparently looking for a different career path before he was elevated to the Denver Broncos’ active roster and named starting quarterback for the team’s Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Social media sleuths dug up Hinton’s LinkedIn page showing that he was a student-athlete at Wake Forest University before joining the Broncos and becoming a fundraising coach for Vertical Raise.

His about section read: “Current NFL free agent looking to kick start a career in the medical sales industry where I can learn, grow, and develop both personally and professionally.”

Hinton was named the Broncos’ starting quarterback after all of the team’s quarterbacks were ruled ineligible over violating the NFL’s coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

He joined the Broncos as a free agent in the offseason after playing at Wake Forest, where he played both quarterback and wide receiver. As the team’s signal-caller, Hinton completed 133 of 253 for 1,504 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hinton didn’t exactly have a great performance on such short notice. He was 1-for-9 with 13 passing yards and two interceptions.

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton (2) looks to throw against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“He did everything he could. He was excited for the opportunity. We had about a two, three, four-hour window to get him ready, which isn’t a lot obviously. He was excited for it. We were excited for him; his teammates were excited for him. That’s a big, big ask and it just didn’t work out,” coach Vic Fangio said after the game Sunday.

Hinton reportedly made $35,000 – the league minimum for a practice-squad player – for his performance.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_