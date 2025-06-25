Broncos' Evan Engram reveals what impresses him most about Bo Nix, says success is 'inevitable' for young QB

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Evan Engram's joyous mood on Tuesday at Vanderbilt was not just because he was back at Tight End University (TEU) with his peers.

He loves talking about his new Denver Broncos teammates.

Engram signed a two-year, $23 million deal this offseason to join the team at Mile High, adding to an offense that turned heads in 2024 as they went to the playoffs.

A large reason why Sean Payton's group ended up as a wild card team out of a tough AFC West was due to the confidence and consistency that rookie quarterback Bo Nix played with. Fearless, determined, and many other adjectives were thrown around to describe his play.

Engram is still just getting to know his new teammates, but he sang praises for his quarterback when speaking with Fox News Digital at TEU, the three-day tight end summit co-founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, where Engram was one of the veteran speakers among the group of over 80 players at the position.

"I’m really impressed with him so far," he said of Nix. "The talent is there, the work ethic is there. I’ve seen it on film, kind of trying to figure out what team I wanted to go to. I watched the Broncos, and just even being around him, the talent’s there."

Engram sees what the entire league saw in Nix's rookie campaign: a decisive quarterback with all the intangibles who built a solid foundation to build on over his rookie contract.

However, the NFL is much more than being physically gifted, especially at the hardest position in the sport. That is why Nix's mind is what has Engram astonished.

"My favorite thing about him is just his mentality and the way he thinks and the way he talks to himself, talks to his teammates," he explained. "The way he’s wired upstairs in the brain is really impressive for a kid coming into his second year at the quarterback position. I’ve seen it year in and year out. I feel like I’m a product of just having that mentality that success will find you.

"The way he works, the sacrifices he makes, the way he leads, just the way he goes about every single day, I think it’s just inevitable for anybody to move like that and not have success."

Nix threw for almost 4,000 yards last season (3,775) with 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also was not afraid to put his foot on the ground and run, rushing for 430 yards and four scores.

However, Nix is not the only one who has made Engram feel welcome as he begins a new chapter following his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Being in Denver, just being in OTAs, the season hasn’t started yet and the energy, the attitude, the camaraderie that’s throughout the team, the accountability that’s throughout the team, the talent that we have, the coaches that we have. I’m really blessed to be there right now. Just the new teammates that I have, the way they’ve accepted me and the way we’ve built our relationships in such a short amount of time just really means a lot to me."

