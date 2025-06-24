49ers' George Kittle catches passes at Tight End University after historic contract extension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle was getting back to regular season form on Tuesday as he took part in workouts at the annual Tight End University event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kittle had a memorable offseason as he and the 49ers agreed to a massive four-year contract extension reportedly worth $74.6 million, with $35 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid tight, and it will run through the 2029 season — and he’s earned every penny.

He emerged as one of the top tight ends in the NFL in his season as he earned a Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018. From there on, Kittle has been one of the most reliable parts of the 49ers’ offense.

He had 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He has 538 catches for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns in 113 career games with San Francisco.

Kittle was with dozens of other tight ends, including Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, as they worked together to enhance their performance on the field and strengthen their bond off of the field.

The trio established Tight End University in 2021, giving players at all levels of their careers the opportunity to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more," according to the Tight End University website.

Kittle’s participation only scratched the surface of the lineup that was at the event this year.