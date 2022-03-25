Brittney Griner arrest: Basketball legend Lisa Leslie claims players were told not to 'make a big fuss'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Basketball legend Lisa Leslie has Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on her mind.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis. The Phoenix Mercury star was detained and has been held ever since while first reports of her arrest didn’t come to light until earlier month – days after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Leslie, who played for the Los Angeles Sparks from 1997 to 2009, appeared on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast sand told sports stars Brandon Marshall, Chad OchoCino and Chantel Tremitiere that WNBA players were told not to make a "big fuss" about the arrest.

"So, what we were told, and again, this is all sort of passed along through hearsay. What we were told was to not make a big fuss about it so they could not use her as a pawn, so to speak, in this situation in the war. So to make it like it's not that important, or don't make it like 'Free Brittney' and we start this campaign and it becomes something they can use," Leslie said.

BRITTNEY GRINER ARREST: EX-PENTAGON OFFICIAL QUESTIONS VALIDITY OF ACCUSATIONS

"That's what we were told. And I don't want to say who told us. I don't want to say who said that, but it's been kind of spreading through the women's basketball world."

Leslie explained she was fearful of what's happening to Griner while she's over in Russia.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that an official from the U.S. Embassy was able to see Griner recently and she was said to be "in good condition." The Russian government allowed the U.S. to give consular access to Griner weeks after her arrest was reported.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Insider the league was in contact with Griner's agent and family daily.

"We're in daily contact with her agent, her family, her legal representation. So it's everybody coordinating on this and obviously we don't want to do or say anything that is going to jeopardize her safety," Engelbert said.

Meadowlark Media's Kate Fagan also provided context on March 5 about why Griner's arrest wasn't made public right away.

Griner could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison if convicted.

Her detention was extended until May 19, according to Russian media.