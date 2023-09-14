British champion bodybuilder dead at 34: 'Absolutely shocking'

Neil Currey, a Mr. Olympia hopeful who made his debut at the 2017 world championships and competed in International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness events, has died, his former trainer said Monday. He was 34.

Milos Sarcev announced Currey’s death on his Instagram account. He posted several photos of Currey working at competitions.

"Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news - that my former athlete @neil_currey died today," Sarcev wrote. "My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia.

"I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul."

According to the New York Post, Sarcev initially indicated Currey may have died by suicide, but he had since edited the post. The cause of Currey’s death was unclear.

The Britain native earned his pro card after he finished first in one of the National Physique Committee Worldwide Amateur Olympia Italy competitions, according to Generation Iron Fitness Network. As a classic physique competitor, he won gold at the New York Pro in 2022

He then finished 16th in Olympia last year in the classic physique division. He finished second in the 2021 Tampa Pro and third in the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro.

"Stunned and beyond saddened by the tragic news that Neil Currey has passed away at the young age of 34," Rx Muscle wrote on Instagram. "We pass our most sincere and deepest condolences to Neil's family, friends, and to all of his fans around the world."