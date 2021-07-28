Brewers add All-Star 3B Escobar in trade with Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for two prospects.

The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers. The switch-hitter should be a valuable and versatile piece for the first-place Brewers, who are trying to lock down the NL Central.

Milwaukee could use some extra pop in the lineup, especially in the coming weeks. Star outfielder Christian Yelich recently went on the COVID-19 list and is expected to miss at least another week.

Escobar has played third, second and shortstop for the Diamondbacks this season and has played the outfield earlier in his career. He was one of the few bright spots for Arizona this season, which has MLB's worst record at 31-71 going into Wednesday.

"We’re happy with the two players we got from the Brewers," Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. "I think anytime we’re trading someone like Eduardo off our team it’s certainly bittersweet. But given the position we’re in right now, it made sense for us to do so."

Escobar is in the final year of a three-year, $21 million contract. The Diamondbacks had been expected to deal him for weeks.

The trade is among a handful that the D-backs have already made this season in an effort to rebuild their roster. They've also dealt outfielder Tim Locastro to the Yankees and catcher Stephen Vogt. More deals are expected before Friday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian from the Brewers. The 26-year-old Hummel is hitting .254 with six homers in Triple-A. The 18-year-old Ciprian was playing in rookie ball this year.

"Where we stand right now, over the next two months, this is about acquiring as much talent as we can to continue to build forward from this point," Hazen said.