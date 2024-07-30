Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Brazilian gymnast suffers cut above eye after hard fall in warmups at Paris Olympics

Flavia Saraiva performed on the uneven bars despite the injury

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva suffered a hard fall during warmups for the uneven bars event for the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday evening at the Paris Olympics.

Saraiva was about to swing around when she slipped off the bar and fell on her back. The NBC broadcast showed Saraiva’s fall, and it appeared she suffered a cut above her right eye and a bruise below it.

Flavia Saraiva suffers a cut

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil is seen prior to competing on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Saraiva managed to shake off whatever pain she was feeling and scored a 13.666 on the uneven bars to start the team final.

The 24-year-old Brazilian gymnast was looking to win her first Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. She suffered an injury during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and only performed on the floor and balance beam but failed to medal.

Flavia Saraiva smiles through it

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In her Olympics debut in 2016, she helped Brazil to an eighth-place finish in the team final. She finished fifth in the balance beam final, two spots behind Simone Biles.

Brazil was among the favorites to win silver, while the Americans were the favorite to win gold in the team final as Biles appeared to be back on the top of her game, even with an apparent calf injury.

Flavia Saraiva blows a kiss

Flavia Saraiva of Team Brazil competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Biles missed key events in the 2020 Olympics because of a battle with the twisties.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.