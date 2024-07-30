Brazilian gymnast suffers cut above eye after hard fall in warmups at Paris Olympics

Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva suffered a hard fall during warmups for the uneven bars event for the women’s gymnastics team final on Tuesday evening at the Paris Olympics.

Saraiva was about to swing around when she slipped off the bar and fell on her back. The NBC broadcast showed Saraiva’s fall, and it appeared she suffered a cut above her right eye and a bruise below it.

Saraiva managed to shake off whatever pain she was feeling and scored a 13.666 on the uneven bars to start the team final.

The 24-year-old Brazilian gymnast was looking to win her first Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. She suffered an injury during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and only performed on the floor and balance beam but failed to medal.

In her Olympics debut in 2016, she helped Brazil to an eighth-place finish in the team final. She finished fifth in the balance beam final, two spots behind Simone Biles.

Brazil was among the favorites to win silver, while the Americans were the favorite to win gold in the team final as Biles appeared to be back on the top of her game, even with an apparent calf injury.

Biles missed key events in the 2020 Olympics because of a battle with the twisties.