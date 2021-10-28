Bob Melvin bolts for Padres manager job after 11 seasons with A's: reports

The San Diego Padres are a part of the first shocking move of the MLB offseason.

Bob Melvin is set to take over the manager role for the Padres for the 2021 season and beyond, according to multiple reports. MLB.com reported Thursday that Melvin, the former Oakland Athletics manager, left to take the Padres job and agreed to a three-year deal with the team.

Oakland, who was 86-76 in 2021, allowed Melvin to interview for the Padres job after missing out on the playoffs and finishing third in the American League West division, according to MLB.com.

In May, The Athletic profiled Melvin and gathered that he was a fan favorite in the clubhouse with various players and current former colleagues expressing their "love for him."

Melvin had been with Oakland since taking over in the interim during the 2011 season for Bob Geren.

In 11 seasons, the manager who just turned 60 years old on Thursday was 853-764, was a two-time American League Manager of the Year with Oakland and won the award in 2007 when he was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ skipper.

Oakland never made it past the American League Division Series under Melvin, and the team hasn't been to the American League Championship Series since Ken Macha was running the show in 2006.

The Padres started out hot in 2021 but underachieved and managed to miss the playoffs. The team was 79-83 and finished in third place behind the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The team let Jayce Tingler go after the season.

Assuming everyone returns healthy, the Padres will likely be a very intriguing team with Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove among those presumably returning for 2022.