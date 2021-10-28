Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Baseball world reacts to PETA's call to change name of 'bullpen'

PETA's call for action drew mixed opinion

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PETA’s call for baseball to change the name of the bullpen to "arm barn" drew some reaction among fans on Thursday.

In a release Thursday, PETA said the baseball world should replace the word "bullpen," which refers to the area where bulls are kept for slaughter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Framber Valdez (59) of the Houston Astros takes a moment in the bullpen prior to Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park Oct. 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Framber Valdez (59) of the Houston Astros takes a moment in the bullpen prior to Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park Oct. 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. "PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead."

The baseball world reacted with mixed reviews.

PETA said the term bullpen referred to the area of a bull’s pen, where  bulls are "held before they are slaughtered — it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.

WITH WORLD SERIES IN FULL SWING, PETA ASKS BASEBALL WORLD TO REMOVE 'BULLPEN' FROM VOCABULARY

Jake Cousins (54) of the Milwaukee Brewers warms up in the bullpen in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field Oct. 9, 2021 in Milwaukee.

Jake Cousins (54) of the Milwaukee Brewers warms up in the bullpen in the fifth inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field Oct. 9, 2021 in Milwaukee. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

"Switching to ‘arm barn’ would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals."

Where the word "bullpen" originated is up for debate. The Cincinnati Enquirer is thought to have been the first to use it in 1877 in O.P. Caylor’s game recap.

"The bull-pen at the Cincinnati grounds with its `three for a quarter crowd' has lost its usefulness. The bleacher boards just north of the old pavilion now holds the cheap crowd, which comes in at the end of the first inning on a discount," Naylor wrote.

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the bullpen prior to Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians Sept. 14, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the bullpen prior to Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians Sept. 14, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper also noted the Durham Bulls tobacco ads would be plastered across stadium fences, and the pitchers would warm up on the other side. Thus, bullpen. The term has also been synonymous with prisoner of war camps and stockades.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com