Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

BMW PGA Championship to resume play on Saturday with 54-hole format after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Flags at Wentworth will be flown at half-staff throughout the weekend

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The BMW PGA Championship will resume play Saturday under a new format after the DP World Tour temporarily suspended the tournament Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The European Tour said in a statement Friday that the flagship tournament at Wentworth Golf Club will now be shortened to 54 holes with the second round of the event scheduled to begin at 6:40 a.m. local time.

A rainbow appears as flags are flown at half-staff at the first tee following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. 

A rainbow appears as flags are flown at half-staff at the first tee following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Players unable to complete the first round will return to their previous spot on the course at 7:30 a.m. local time. 

"The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with official national mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)," the tour said in a statement. 

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE POSTPONES MATCHES THROUGH MONDAY FOLLOWING QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S DEATH

"The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty." 

A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. 

A screen displays the announcement that play is to be suspended following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.  (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Officials cited the possibility of the course not being available through Monday and the ongoing plans for the Queen’s funeral as reasons for shortening the course to finish on Sunday. 

Out of respect for the Queen’s passing, the DP World Tour said that all scheduled entertainment events would be canceled and that black ribbons would be made available for people to wear. 

Flags are flown at half-staff on the Wentworth Club House following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England. 

Flags are flown at half-staff on the Wentworth Club House following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club Sept. 8, 2022, in Virginia Water, England.  (Warren Little/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flags will also continue to be flown at half-staff and a two-minute moment of silence will be held at 9:50 a.m. local time. 

"On behalf of our players and everyone connected with the European Tour group, our thoughts and deepest condolences continue to be with the Royal Family at this time," the DP World Tour said. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com