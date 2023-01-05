Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills trainer recognized for quick response in Damar Hamlin incident: 'Praise this name and person'

Kellington reportedly administered CPR to Hamlin on the field after he collapsed

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The quick actions taken by medical staff and first responders after Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have been widely praised in the days following that terrifying scene.

But on Thursday, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins called out one staffer in particular who reportedly played a vital role in saving Hamlin’s life. 

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the Bengals game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the Bengals game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

According to Sports Illustrated, Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR that was "absolutely vital" in saving Hamlin’s life after he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest following a tackle early in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. 

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

DAMAR HAMLIN APPEARS TO BE ‘NEUROLOGICALLY INTACT,’ TEAM SAYS; TEAMMATE ADDS PLAYER IS ‘AWAKE’

"Denny Kellington, let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field," Dawkins wrote on Twitter Thursday, seemingly confirming reports. 

"Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted." 

Teammate Rodger Saffold joined Dawkins in recognizing Kellington’s actions. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Syracuse football, where Kellington previously served as the head athletic trainer for more than six years, also commented on the news. 

"Proud of our longtime athletic trainer Denny Kellington for his actions in Cincinnati on Monday night."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the field for the New York Jets game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin walks on the field for the New York Jets game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Rich Barnes-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills also provided an update Thursday, saying Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" and appears to be "neurologically intact," but noted that he still remains "critically ill."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.