Bills prepare for more wicked weather as potential bomb cyclone threatens Midwest

The Buffalo Bills played through snowy conditions on Saturday to defeat the Miami Dolphins, but they are not in the clear just yet.

Buffalo will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears this weekend, and forecasts are predicting blizzard like conditions in the area with the potential to become a bomb cyclone, according to FOX Weather.

"I’m excited. It’s going to be my first time playing in that weather, so it’s going to be fun," Bears quarterback Justin Fields told reporters on Tuesday.

BILLS FANS THROW SNOWBALLS TO CELEBRATE FIRST TOUCHDOWN VS. DOLPHINS

Chicago opened the season with terrible weather conditions in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Poor drainage at Soldier Field left the field soaked, but the Bears managed a 19-10 win over the Niners.

"We do wanna mimic game conditions the best we can. Right now it looks like cold for Saturday and some wind. So we’ll have to see that – we’ll have to play it by ear based on what the conditions are here," Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Bears have done very well in cold weather, so we’re excited about it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

FOX Weather reports dangerous blizzard-like conditions expected to hit the Midwest and Great Lakes region this weekend, with Chicago under a winter storm watch. FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray said that temperatures in Chicago beginning Thursday into Friday will reach a high of 0 degrees with 40- to 60-mph wind gusts and snow.

"We’ll adjust, adapt, overcome – we’re gonna figure it out. We’re talking about different things right now to make sure we’re all squared away with travel down to the hotel and all those things, but we have plans in place," Eberflus said Tuesday.

"We’ll be able to slide things, move things forward and move things back. So we’ve already got that ready to go, and our players will be ready."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills have already had to relocate once this season – their Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns which was moved to Detroit was moved after a snowstorm pummeled the Buffalo area.

Saturday’s game is set to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.