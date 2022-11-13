Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Bills' Josh Allen, Titans' Ryan Tannehill active for Week 10 games

Josh Allen had an elbow issue and Ryan Tannehill had an ankle problem

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans received good news Sunday.

Both teams listed their star quarterbacks as active for their respective games in Week 10. Josh Allen and the Bills are going up against the Minnesota Vikings while Ryan Tannehill and the Titans are set to face the Denver Broncos, who are coming off a bye week.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Allen injured his elbow in Week 9’s loss to the New York Jets. He was reportedly dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament injury, which is more commonly seen in baseball players than football players. He was listed as questionable coming into the game and missed two practices.

Tannehill was active for the game, but it was unclear whether he was going to start. Malik Willis took over the starting job for the last two games. The Titans beat the Houston Texans in Week 8 with Willis going 6-for-10 with 55 passing yards. Last week, he was 5-for-16 with 80 passing yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

Tannehill was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Titans brought rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks off the injured reserve too, potentially giving the offense more firepower and taking some pressure off Derrick Henry.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, FIle)

Both the Bills and the Titans play at 1 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

