Buffalo Bills

Bills' Josh Allen takes blame, looks to improve after Ken Dorsey firing: 'Our backs are against the wall'

Allen leads the NFL in touchdown passes and interceptions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following Monday night’s stunning defeat against the Denver Broncos.

Dorsey appeared to be the sacrificial lamb of the situation as it was a special teams issue that cost the Bills the game. While Josh Allen bore the brunt of the criticism of how the team has played, he entered the Broncos game leading the NFL in completion percentage and came out of it leading the league in touchdown passes (19) and interceptions (11).

Josh Allen takes a snap

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, looks on during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo’s offense is seventh in yards gained and eighth in points scored.

On Wednesday, Allen put the blame on himself for Dorsey’s dismissal.

Josh Allen and Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson, #3 of the Denver Broncos, and Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, embrace after a game at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

"I take that very personally," he said. "It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that, and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn’t have to do something like that.

"Our backs are against the wall. The clock’s ticking on what we can do this season, and it starts this Sunday to try to turn this thing around. I think it takes a lot to look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'What can I do that’s been good and what can I do to fix what’s been bad?′ That’s what we’ve all got to do."

Joe Brady was promoted to interim offensive coordinator ahead of the team’s next game against the New York Jets.

"He’s got a lot of juice to him," Allen said. "I’ll give him as much input as I can. My phone line is 24-7. ... If he calls me I’m going to pick up and make sure we can get on the same page as quickly as possible."

Allen has 2,600 passing yards and has only been sacked 13 times, but he is not looking like the MVP quarterback he has been in two of the last three seasons.

Joe Brady vs Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady stands on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Buffalo is 5-5 on the season and just one game behind the Miami Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.