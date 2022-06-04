Iga Swiatek wins 2022 French Open women's final for second title at Roland Garros

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iga Swiatek has won her second French Open title in three years after defeating American teen sensation Coco Gauff in the women’s final on Saturday.

Swiatek’s victory extended her match wins to 35 straight in her last five tournaments, tying Venus Willimas' record in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.

The 21-year-old Polish tennis star finished the match 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



