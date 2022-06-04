Expand / Collapse search
French Open
Iga Swiatek wins 2022 French Open women's final for second title at Roland Garros

Swiatek's victory on Saturday ties her with Venus Williams for the longest unbeaten streak this century

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Iga Swiatek has won her second French Open title in three years after defeating American teen sensation Coco Gauff in the women’s final on Saturday. 

Swiatek’s victory extended her match wins to 35 straight in her last five tournaments, tying Venus Willimas' record in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning match point against Coco Gauff of The United States during the Women’s Singles final match on Day 14 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 04, 2022 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Polish tennis star finished the match 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 


 

