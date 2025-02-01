Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick wins over UNC fraternities with free pizza ahead of Duke basketball game

No. 2 Duke hosts UNC in men's basketball Saturday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bill Belichick has found a way to win over students at the University of North Carolina long before he makes his debut as the Tar Heels' new head football coach. 

The former New England Patriots coach is catering a pizza night for UNC fraternities as they watch the men’s basketball team take on second-ranked Duke Saturday night, according to an email shared on social media. 

Bill Belichick waves

New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick walks on the court at Dean Smith Center during halftime of a college basketball game between LaSalle and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Dec. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

"Coach Belichick wants to get your fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.," the email, sent by UNC director of football operations Alex Kerr, said. "With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichcik to your house." 

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The generous offer by Belichick comes a week after the former NFL coach signed a contract to become UNC’s new football coach, formalizing last month’s hiring. 

Bill Belichick talks

New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd at Dean Smith Center at halftime of a college basketball game between La Salle and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Dec. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

BILL BELICHICK'S NORTH CAROLINA CONTRACT DETAILS SHOW STAGGERING SALARY, INTERESTING CLAUSES

Belichick’s contract is a five-year deal that includes $10 million guaranteed for each of his first three seasons with another $3.5 million available in bonuses. News of the signing followed rumors Belichick might still return to the NFL. 

But UNC's general manager, Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive, quickly shut down speculation in a post on X, saying, "His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isn't an option so please stop making it one. Thank you."

Bill Belichick looks out to crowd

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during a press conference at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Belichick will make his college football debut when UNC hosts TCU on Labor Day at 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.