Bill Belichick: Steelers' offense has 'bigger' problems than who will start at quarterback

Whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields should start Week 1 at quarterback is the usual topic that’s brought up when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, legendary former NFL coach Bill Belichick is focused on another side of the offense that isn’t being talked about as much as the quarterback competition.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Belichick spoke about the "bigger problems" the Steelers could face this season on offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The defense is, you know, a pretty solid unit," Belichick said, per Penn Live. "The offensive line had a hard time being consistent there. They lost the tackles. … They have a rookie center, and the guards, they’ve had some issues too in the preseason games."

The Steelers are expected to have two rookies on their offensive line, including first-round tackle Troy Fautanu. They also selected center Zach Frazier in the second round to bolster the line.

Mason McCormick, a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh, is also on the depth chart.

RUSSELL WILSON SLOGS THROUGH A RUSTY PRESEASON DEBUT AS BILLS TOP STEELERS

Belichick also gave his take on the quarterbacks, saying he believes Wilson has the edge over Fields, especially considering his low turnover rate.

But none of what new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith wants to do in the pass game will work without a solid run game.

"They need to get the running game going. They have good backs. They need to get those backs started," Belichick said. "Russell’s good out of the pocket. But I think the problems are bigger than Russell Wilson. I think it’s really offensive line and the running game."

The Steelers’ run game has a solid duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, though Warren injured a hamstring last week that is expected to keep him sidelined for weeks.

The Steelers have yet to make a decision on who will be the signal-caller in Week 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers, who open up against the Atlanta Falcons, the team that fired Smith as head coach after last season, have a tough schedule in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.