Biden's men's March Madness bracket busted after Princeton shocks Arizona: 'Shouldn't sleep on Jersey'

Biden faced ridicule on social media

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
President Biden could relate to many Americans Thursday night after he saw his NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket busted when Princeton shocked Arizona in the first round, 59-55.

Princeton, the No. 15 seed in the South regional, used a late rally to get past No. 2 Arizona. 

It’s the first time the Tigers have gotten a win in the men’s tournament since they entered as the No. 5 seed against UNLV in 1998. Before that, they pulled off an unthinkable upset over UCLA in 1996.

Oumar Ballo (11) of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after the Princeton Tigers celebrate their upset of Arizona in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Golden 1 Center March 16, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

Oumar Ballo (11) of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after the Princeton Tigers celebrate their upset of Arizona in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Golden 1 Center March 16, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Biden was the most prominent person to have his bracket busted. He tweeted out his picks as the first round got underway. In his South regional final, he had Arizona defeating Virginia. The Cavaliers lost to Furman in the first upset of Thursday.

Marquette, Texas and Kansas are the other three teams in his Final Four.

PRINCETON SHOCKS ARIZONA, PULLS OFF LATE RUN FOR BIGGEST MARCH MADNESS UPSET THUS FAR

President Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Sept. 13, 2022.

President Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Social media took the opportunity to dunk on the president.

But he still has a chance to win the women’s side after picking Villanova to win it all. Villanova will have to get past the top seed in the Greenville regional in Indiana.

Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson embraces guard Matt Allocco (14) after their first-round win over Arizona in the NCAA tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson embraces guard Matt Allocco (14) after their first-round win over Arizona in the NCAA tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Princeton will meet Missouri in the second round of the men’s tournament. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.