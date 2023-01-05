Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals’ Tee Higgins opens up about Damar Hamlin incident, says he’s ‘in a good place’ following latest update

Higgins said he has been in contact with Hamlin's family

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins made his first public remarks on Thursday after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest just days earlier during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, saying he’s "in a good place" after learning about Hamlin’s latest health update. 

Speaking in the locker room with media for the first time since Hamlin was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Higgins said he’s been receiving the support of his team and even Hamlin’s mother, who texted him Thursday morning with the positive news that Hamlin has woken up and is communicating with doctors. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs near Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

"Obviously it’s been hard just because I had something to do with it," Higgins said of his emotions in the days following Monday’s terrifying scene. "Everybody’s been making me feel whole again, and I talked to his mom and everything’s OK – he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now."

DAMAR HAMLIN ASKED ABOUT BILLS’ GAME RESULT AFTER WAKING UP, DOCTORS SAY

Higgins said that Hamlin’s mother said she was "thinking" of him and "praying" for him.

"It feels good. Just knowing that he’s OK, he’s doing better – it makes me feel better inside."

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a missed Pittsburgh Steelers field goal during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Officials with the hospital gave an update on Hamlin’s condition during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, and they noted that while he is still not able to speak, he has been communicating by writing. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There has been substantial improvement in his condition in the last 24 hours. We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress," Dr. Timothy Pritts said.

Higgins said while moving on from the incident will be difficult, the Bengals have "a job to do."

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s something that’s hard to forget about, but at the end of the day, we are professional football players. We do have a job to do, and you just have to shift your focus and focus on the [Baltimore] Ravens."

The Bengals are set to take on the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.