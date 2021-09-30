Bengals' Joe Burrow engineers game-winning drive, Cincinnati picks up third win

Joe Burrow engineered the drive that set up Evan McPherson to kick the game-winning field goal for the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-21, on Thursday night.

Burrow needed nine plays to get the Bengals in position. Burrow had a 12-yard pass to Tyler Boyd to start the drive and later a 25-yard pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah got Cincinnati close and McPherson would kick the 35-yard field goal for his second game-winning boot of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second-year quarterback helped the Bengals put 24 points in the second half after being shut out in the first. He was 25-for-32 with 348 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Boyd led the Bengals with nine catches for 118 yards. Uzomah had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had six catches for 77 yards.

Joe Mixon led the Bengals on the ground with 67 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. However, he was injured toward the end of the game and didn’t play on the final drive.

NFL WEEK 4 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

The Jaguars get handed their fourth consecutive loss of the season. The team has 19 consecutive losses dating back to last season. The team has won a game since Sept. 13, 2020, against the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s not for the lack of trying.

Trevor Lawrence was 17-for-24 with 204 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. James Robinson led the team on the ground with 78 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns.

Laviska Shenault Jr. had six catches for 99 yards. He was targeted seven times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bengals move to 3-1 on the season. It’s the first time the team is 3-1 through four games since the 2018 season. It’s the best start the team has had in the Zac Taylor era.