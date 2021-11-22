Beaten down Trevor Lawrence still fighting

After Week 10’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday was a chance for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to bounce back but the Jags were beaten 30-10 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 16-for-25 passes for 158 yards and wasn’t responsible for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Season is not going to get canceled, we have seven or eight more games," Lawrence said after the loss. "I’m not going to sit up here and say the positive things that came out of it, there’s not much out of it. We got our butt kicked, it didn’t look good — all the way around. Where you go from here is just keep going to work, everybody stay together — keep fighting. I know I will keep fighting."

Jacksonville had 200 total yards and that includes 54 yards rushing, while San Francisco tallied 333 total net yards on the game. While the running game is crucial for a rookie quarterback, the Jaguars weren’t able to get it going.

"We gotta put better stuff out there on the field," Lawrence said. "That was bad today."

Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer had plenty of good things to say but said the team won’t stop working.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love that guy, how could you not? … We get our ass kicked and there will be a day where we don’t get our ass kicked," Meyer said. "I know [Trevor] will be a part of it."

The Jaguars (2-8) will host the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Sunday’s Week 12 game with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.