Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Beaten down Trevor Lawrence still fighting

Lawrence completed 16-for-25 passes for 158 yards and wasn’t responsible for a touchdown against the 49ers on Sunday

By Meg Turner | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After Week 10’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday was a chance for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to bounce back but the Jags were beaten 30-10 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 16-for-25 passes for 158 yards and wasn’t responsible for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks with Trevor Lawrence #16 during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

"Season is not going to get canceled, we have seven or eight more games," Lawrence said after the loss. "I’m not going to sit up here and say the positive things that came out of it, there’s not much out of it. We got our butt kicked, it didn’t look good — all the way around. Where you go from here is just keep going to work, everybody stay together — keep fighting. I know I will keep fighting."

Jacksonville had 200 total yards and that includes 54 yards rushing, while San Francisco tallied 333 total net yards on the game. While the running game is crucial for a rookie quarterback, the Jaguars weren’t able to get it going.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. The Texans won 37-21. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. The Texans won 37-21. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) ((AP Photo/Sam Craft))

"We gotta put better stuff out there on the field," Lawrence said. "That was bad today."

Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer had plenty of good things to say but said the team won’t stop working.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

 Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"I love that guy, how could you not? … We get our ass kicked and there will be a day where we don’t get our ass kicked," Meyer said. "I know [Trevor] will be a part of it."

The Jaguars (2-8) will host the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Sunday’s Week 12 game with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.