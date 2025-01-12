Bears seek to interview Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman for head coach job: report

Marcus Freeman’s stock has increased as he’s led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the brink of its first national championship since 1988.

The Chicago Bears appeared to have been watching Freeman closely.

The Bears want to interview Freeman for their head coach position after parting ways with Matt Eberflus in the middle of the 2024 season, the NFL Network reported Sunday. The Bears have not made a decision on Eberflus’ replacement but have been going through the interview process.

Freeman first will have to game-plan for Notre Dame’s national title game against Ohio State. The Fighting Irish narrowly defeated Penn State to get there.

"Obviously unlikely he would entertain NFL overtures prior to that game – a week from tomorrow against Ohio State," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on the network. "But the Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman. He’s only 39 years old. It would not be a shock that at some point he at least considers going to the NFL."

Chicago is still set to interview Minnesota Vikings’ Brian Floires, Washington Commanders’ Kliff Kingsubury, Baltimore Ravens’ Todd Monken and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Arthur Smith for the job, according to the NFL Network.

Freeman was named as Brian Kelly’s replacement at Notre Dame after the former head coach took the LSU job.

He is 33-9 as head coach of Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 14-1 this season after going 9-4 in his first full year in 2022 and 10-3 in 2023.

The Bears were 5-12 in 2024 with Caleb Williams in his first season under center.