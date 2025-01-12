Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots agree to make Mike Vrabel next head coach: reports

Patriots fired Jerod Mayo last week after one season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Mike Vrabel is reportedly returning to Foxborough to lead the New England Patriots on the sidelines instead of on the defense.

Vrabel agreed to become the Patriots’ next head coach on Sunday one week after the team fired Jerod Mayo following a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, according to multiple reports. He reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract to lead the team.

Mike Vrabel vs Seahawks

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Mayo had only one season at the helm in New England after being tapped to replace the legendary Bill Belichick. Now, another former Patriots player is set to lead the charge.

Vrabel had been the favorite to land the job once New England announced Mayo’s dismissal. New England interviewed several candidates for the job, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, longtime NFL assistant coach Pep Hamilton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Mike Vrabel vs Dolphins

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2017 to 2023, leading them to three playoff appearances and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019. He was 54-45 with the team before departing the organization after a 6-11 season in 2023.

He spent last season as an assistant with the Cleveland Browns.

As a player, the linebacker was with the Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. He won three rings with the Patriots during his career playing for Belichick.

Mike Vrabel and Will Levis

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

New England will have the No. 4 pick of the NFL Draft after going 4-13 in 2024.

