Bears' Justin Jones unleashes on 'obnoxious' Packers fans: 'Half of them don’t even know football'

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones did not mince words when he spoke out about the state of the NFC North division.

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Rodgers left the division when was traded to the New York Jets. Jones added some spice to the Packers-Bears rivalry when he was in favor of Rodgers sticking around because he wanted another chance at beating the star quarterback.

"I wish (Rodgers) played one more year with Green Bay, honestly," Jones said Tuesday, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

"I wanted to go back up there, and I wanted to play them, and I wanted to beat them. I wanted him to be there, so he could see it. But the fact that he's gone now, it's cool. It's better for him not to be here."

But, Jones took things up a notch by taking a shot at the Packers fanbase. "Their fans are really sh---y," he said.

Jones elaborated on his distain by labeling Packers supporters as "obnoxious" and by claiming that some of the Green Bay faithful were uneducated about football.

"Half of them don't even know football. It's so weird to me," Jones added. "But I'm just ready to go up there and play, and I want to go out there, and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field, and I want to hear the boos in the end. That's what I look forward to."

In recent years, the Packers have dominated in the storied rivalry with the Bears. Last season marked the fourth straight season in which Green Bay won both of its annual games against Chicago.

December 2018 marked the last time the Packers suffered a lost to its archrival. The 2018 season was also the last time the Bears were crowned division champions. Meanwhile, the Packers have won the NFC North three out of the past four seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings one the division this past season.

The Bears fielded one of the worst rosters in the NFL in 2022, but this offseason the front office added talent to both sides off the ball. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and wide receiver D.J. Moore were some of the notable additions to the team.

Jones, who started his professional football career with the Chargers, is confident the Bears will dominate their division going forward.

"I'm ready to take it over. It's a good time to be a Bears fan," said Jones.

Jones and the Bears will play the Packers in Week 1 of the upcoming season. The Bears will later travel to Lambeau Field in final week of the regular season.