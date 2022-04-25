Bears' Byron Pringle arrested, accused of doing doughnuts in Hellcat with young child in back seat: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday after he was caught doing doughnuts in his sports car on a suspended license – with a child in the back seat, according to multiple reports.

Pringle, who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat when authorities spotted him performing a "donut" on State Road 56 in Pasco County, about 30 miles north of downtown Tampa, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an arrest report, the officer smelled rubber and heard the sounds of tires screeching before seeing the Hellcat emerge from a cloud of smoke, which reduced visibility to nearly zero for westbound traffic on the Florida highway.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The officer pulled over Pringle, who had a child in the backseat and an adult male in the front seat, the report said.

After running his license, authorities determined it was suspended for "financial responsibility" as of Feb. 10. There was also a seize tag order and another suspension for failure to pay a traffic fine as of March 7, the arrest report stated.

When Pringle was told he was under arrest, authorities said he ignored commands and was "verbally confrontational."

EX-BEARS STAR ALLEN ROBINSON THANKS THE FANS FOR FOUR-YEAR RUN

He was eventually arrested at around 6:15 p.m. on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. The Dodge Challenger was removed by Atlas Towing.

The 28-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Bears last month. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pringle is coming off a career-best season with Kansas City, in which he snagged 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns.