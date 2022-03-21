Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Ex-Bears star Allen Robinson thanks the fans for four-year run

Robinson signed with the Rams in the offseason

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson has long been a talented skill player on below-average offenses.

As part of the Chicago Bears for the past four seasons, Robinson had his run-ins with coaching and the front office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Still, the wideout remembered his tenure with the Bears fondly.

On Sunday, Robinson tweeted out a message to the Bears fanbase now that his four-year run with the Bears is at an end.

Robinson agreed to join the Rams on Thursday. He wrote:

As a lead target for the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars the past eight seasons, Robinson’s individual skill always played through uneven quarterback play.

Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears heads to the locker room before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears heads to the locker room before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Robinson has recorded three seasons of 1,100+ receiving yards playing with QBs such as Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles.

Los Angeles may prove to be the perfect destination for Robinson. Joining a team that has elevated veteran receivers in the past —most recently with Odell Beckham, Jr. —Robinson becomes part of the Rams’ mission for a consecutive Super Bowl title.

In 2020, Robinson recorded 102 catches, 1,205 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Bears.

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches the ball for a first down in the second half against Detroit Lions defensive back Bobby Price (27) at Soldier Field. 

Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches the ball for a first down in the second half against Detroit Lions defensive back Bobby Price (27) at Soldier Field.  (Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with the departure of longtime Ram wideout Robert Woods, Sean McVay and the offense can expect the offense to stay at a championship caliber with the addition of Robinson.