March Madness
Published

Baylor tops Houston in Final Four round to advance to NCAA Tournament championship game

Baylor men’s basketball team has never won a national championship

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The top-seeded Baylor Bears defeated the Houston Cougars 78-59 in the semifinal round of the NCAA March Madness tournament on Saturday night to advance to the championship game for the first time since 1948.

Baylor breezed through its first Final Four appearance since 1950 and will head into the championship game where the Bears will take on the winner of the Gonzaga-UCLA semifinal game.  

Baylor men’s basketball team has never won a national championship.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

