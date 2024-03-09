Baseball Hall of Famer's wife said she had 'grown men bullying me' to try to get husband on local radio show

Jim Thome is off social media, so it's a bit difficult to get him on the airwaves.

Well, folks at ESPN Cleveland had a little wager for an intern to get the Hall of Famer on their radio station.

The intern, named Nick, was challenged to book Thome on "The Really Big Show" on the station. If he were successful, the college student would win $100.

Nick went to work, but apparently he crossed the line.

Again, with Thome off social media, Nick turned to Thome's wife, Andrea, and the couple's high-school son.

Nick tagged both Andrea and the son in numerous posts and sent Thome's wife numerous requests to get Jim on.

The show's listeners added in on what they considered to be the fun. However, it was anything but for Andrea Thome.

"I am all about kindness and connection, but this is my personal account—not a vehicle for booking my husband on talk radio shows," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Please don’t berate me for that, and please don’t tag our children in those endeavors, either. He has an agent for a reason.

"I did not have grown men on @ESPNCleveland bullying me on International Women’s Day because I won’t interrupt my husband while he is working across the country to call in so your intern can win $100. How about I Venmo the kid and you guys back off?"

The Thomes made headlines earlier this week, when a Barstool Sports host was tasked to name the top-10 home run hitters in MLB history and couldn't leave the office until he had done so. He named Thome, who ranks eighth all-time, 36 hours later, even with Andrea calling into the show to drop some hints.

"I called in the other day for the first time ever to offer clues when Jim couldn’t because he was working one of his three jobs," Andrea said in another post. "Now, I’m bound to engage with every copycat that tries these stunts to get him on talk shows? Come on. I guess it’s a good day to thin the herd."

Thome, who hit 612 homers, was inducted into Cooperstown in 2018. He also played for the White Sox, Phillies, Twins, Dodgers and Orioles.

