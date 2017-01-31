'Bama transfer Barnett eligible all season for Arizona State

Alabama transfer quarterback Blake Barnett is eligible to play the entire 2017 season for Arizona State.

The NCAA informed the school Tuesday that Barnett, who left Alabama in late September, had his waiver granted. He transferred to Arizona State in December and needed an OK from the NCAA to be eligible to participate in spring practice and play at the start of next season. Otherwise he would have had to sit out 12 months before becoming eligible.

Barnett tweeted: ''When you find out you're eligible for game 1! August 31 can't come soon enough. (hash)ForksUp'' Arizona State confirmed the NCAA's decision.

Barnett was a five-star recruit who redshirted as a freshman in 2015. He started the opener for Alabama last season, but quickly relinquished the job to freshman Jalen Hurts.