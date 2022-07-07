Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Baker Mayfield trade: Robby Anderson addresses past remarks regarding new quarterback

Baker Mayfield will be launched into a QB competition with Sam Darnold

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson pushed back on claims he had an issue with Baker Mayfield, following the team agreeing to acquire the quarterback from the Cleveland Browns.

Anderson’s alleged issue with Mayfield came up again following the trade between the Browns and the Panthers. When the initials rumors came to light about the Panthers’ interest in Mayfield earlier this year, Anderson commented "Nooooo" on a fan account.

Robby Anderson, #11 of the Carolina Panthers, reacts following a catch during the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The wide receiver tweeted a clip of his remarks about Mayfield and Sam Darnold from earlier in the year. He wrote he did not have an issue with his new teammate, and people should stop trying to "paint that narrative."

"I said what I said," Anderson said in June when asked about the comment. "That’s just my thinking out loud, my thoughts. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That’s it. Just trying to defend a guy who is my quarterback in a sense. That’s it."

Robby Anderson, #11 of the Carolina Panthers, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns. He led Cleveland to a playoff win in 2020. It was the Browns' first playoff win since the 1994 season. It was also Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first winning season since 2007.

His 2021 season was in disarray as he tried to play through injuries. In 14 games, he had 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Carolina was 5-12 last season and finished last in the NFC South. The team was 29th in points scored and 30th in yards gained.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.