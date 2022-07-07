Baker Mayfield trade: Robby Anderson addresses past remarks regarding new quarterback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson pushed back on claims he had an issue with Baker Mayfield, following the team agreeing to acquire the quarterback from the Cleveland Browns.

Anderson’s alleged issue with Mayfield came up again following the trade between the Browns and the Panthers. When the initials rumors came to light about the Panthers’ interest in Mayfield earlier this year, Anderson commented "Nooooo" on a fan account.

The wide receiver tweeted a clip of his remarks about Mayfield and Sam Darnold from earlier in the year. He wrote he did not have an issue with his new teammate, and people should stop trying to "paint that narrative."

"I said what I said," Anderson said in June when asked about the comment. "That’s just my thinking out loud, my thoughts. Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That’s it. Just trying to defend a guy who is my quarterback in a sense. That’s it."

BROWNS AGREE TO TRADE BAKER MAYFIELD TO PANTHERS

Mayfield spent four seasons with the Browns. He led Cleveland to a playoff win in 2020. It was the Browns' first playoff win since the 1994 season. It was also Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002 and first winning season since 2007.

His 2021 season was in disarray as he tried to play through injuries. In 14 games, he had 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Carolina was 5-12 last season and finished last in the NFC South. The team was 29th in points scored and 30th in yards gained.