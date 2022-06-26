Deshaun Watson's looming suspension opens up Browns' QB battle, Baker Mayfield not in line to start: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield is reportedly not an option as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns should Deshaun Watson be suspended for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

Watson will have a disciplinary meeting on Tuesday. The NFL could push for "an indefinite suspension that would last no shorter than one year," The Wall Street Journal reported. With that, ESPN reported the Browns would move Jacoby Brissett to the top of the quarterback depth chart.

"The Cleveland Browns are still bracing for a significant suspension to their starting quarterback. If the NFL does suspend [Deshaun Watson], expect the Browns to enter training camp with Jacoby Brissett, not Baker Mayfield, as their starting quarterback," ESPN’s Jake Trotter said on "SportsCenter" Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While Mayfield remains on Cleveland's roster, I've been told he has no intention of playing for the Browns again. Cleveland has no plans for this to happen either. Instead, in the event of a Watson suspension, look for the Browns to move forward with Brissett, the former Indianapolis Colt, as the starter at quarterback."

Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns as Watson was acquired and given a large guaranteed contract. CBS Sports reported Wednesday the Seahawks are still gathering information on Mayfield but remain highly interested in adding the former No. 1 draft pick to their roster in the absence of veteran Russell Wilson.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON DISCIPLINARY HEARING SET TO BEGIN TUESDAY: REPORT

Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits with women who accused him of sexual assault. He still has four more lawsuits to battle and is facing a lengthy suspension.

Brissett was acquired by the Browns in the offseason. He played in 11 games for the Miami Dolphins in 2021. He had 1,283 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Dobbs, another quarterback on the Browns’ roster, has thrown 17 passes in the NFL since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.