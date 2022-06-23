Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Seahawks have 'high-level' interest in Browns' Baker Mayfield: Report

The Carolina Panthers remain a potential landing spot for Mayfield

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of quarterbacks Drew Lock and Geno Smith during this month’s mandatory minicamp.

But, according to a report, the team still has a "high level of interest" in acquiring Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

A league source told CBS Sports Wednesday the Seahawks are still gathering information on Mayfield but remain highly interested in adding the former No. 1 draft pick to their roster in the absence of veteran Russell Wilson. 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

According to the report, Seattle is even open to offering a contract extension. 

BAKER MAYFIELD, BROWNS STILL STUCK IN PRO FOOTBALL PURGATORY

Mayfield lost the starting job when the Browns traded for and signed Deshaun Watson in March to a $230 million contract. Mayfield was excused from the mandatory minicamp this month, and it appears Mayfield has played his last game in Cleveland. 

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns' OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson (4) of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns' OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)


CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, that was a decision made between our organization, Baker and Baker’s team," coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this month. "Felt like that was the best decision for both sides."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Carolina Panthers remain the top likely landing spot for Mayfield. A trade for Mayfield during the draft reportedly fell through after Carolina wanted the Browns to pay a sizable chunk of Mayfield’s salary.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com