Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield leads Bucs to 2-0 record after defeating Bears

Baker Mayfield threw for 317 yards and a touchdown in the win

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baker Mayfield passed for 317 yards and a touchdown Sunday, adding to his strong debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 27-17 victory over the struggling Chicago Bears.

With Mayfield playing turnover-free ball for the second straight week and Mike Evans catching six balls for 171 yards and a TD, the Bucs improved to 2-0 while handing the Bears a franchise-record 12th consecutive loss.

Mayfield completed 26 of 34 passes, looking quite comfortable in another new home. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft is playing with his fourth team in just over two years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Evans celebrates touchdown

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Evans' touchdown during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He set up Rachaad White's 1-yard TD run with a 70-yard completion to Evans in the first quarter. He also finished an 89-yard drive with a 32-yard scoring pass to Tampa Bay's all-time leading receiver early in the second half.

Tampa Bay's defense did its job, too, after yielding a 75-yard TD drive on Chicago's first possession of the game. The Buccaneers sacked Justin Fields six times and picked him off twice.

AARON RODGERS' INNOVATIVE ACHILLES SURGERY GIVES HIM CHANCE TO RETURN THIS SEASON: REPORT

The Bears (0-2) closed to 20-17 on Chase Claypool's 20-yard TD catch, but saw any hope for a comeback fade when Fields — throwing out of his own end zone — tossed an interception that Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett returned 4 yards for a clinching TD.

Mayfield, who spent his first four seasons with Cleveland before splitting 2022 between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams, shrugged off a slow start to throw for 173 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover to beat Minnesota 20-17 on the road in the season opener.

Justin Fields looks to pass

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bucs started more smoothly against the Bears, driving 77 yards in 12 plays to take an early 3-0 lead on Chase McLaughlin's 26 -yard field goal. Mayfield drove his team to another field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 13-10 halftime lead.

Fields completed 16 of 29 passes for 211 yards. DJ Moore, acquired in the offseason in a bid to put more playmakers around Chicago's young quarterback, had six receptions for 104 yards, but the Bears were limited to just 67 yards rushing.

INJURIES

Bears: Lost starting safeties Jaquan Brisker (illness) and Eddie Jackson (foot) on consecutive plays in the first quarter.

Bake Mayfield scrambles

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buccaneers: Played without two defensive starters, CB Carlton Davis III (toe) and DL Calijah Kancey (calf), who were inactive. Backup RB Chase Edmonds (knee) left in the second quarter and did not return.