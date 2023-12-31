Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Australian world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis charged over death of wife: Report

Melissa Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries from allegedly being hit by car driven by Dennis, died in a hospital

Landon Mion
Published
Australian professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, a dual world champion who retired earlier this year, was arrested and charged on allegations he hit his wife, also a retired cyclist, with his car.

Dennis, 33, was detained in the city of Adelaide after police were called to Avenel Gardens Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a woman who had been struck by a car, according to Australian broadcast station 10 News First.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries from the incident and died in a hospital. Hoskins, a retired Olympic cyclist, is the mother of Dennis' two children. The couple had been married since 2018.

Rohan Dennis

Australian professional cyclist Rohan Dennis was arrested and charged on allegations he hit his wife with his car. (Getty)

Paramedics were also called to the scene after witnesses reported a woman had been hit by a ute in the suburb of Medindie.

Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

Melissa Hoskins

Melissa Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries from the incident and died in a hospital. (Getty)

He has been given bail and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13.