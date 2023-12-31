Australian world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis charged over death of wife: Report

Australian professional cyclist Rohan Dennis, a dual world champion who retired earlier this year, was arrested and charged on allegations he hit his wife, also a retired cyclist, with his car.

Dennis, 33, was detained in the city of Adelaide after police were called to Avenel Gardens Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a woman who had been struck by a car, according to Australian broadcast station 10 News First.

Melissa Hoskins, 32, sustained serious injuries from the incident and died in a hospital. Hoskins, a retired Olympic cyclist, is the mother of Dennis' two children. The couple had been married since 2018.

DEADLY SNAKE INTERRUPTS DOMINIC THIEM'S BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL MATCH: ‘SOMETHING I’LL DEFINITELY NEVER FORGET'

Paramedics were also called to the scene after witnesses reported a woman had been hit by a ute in the suburb of Medindie.

Dennis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

2 REPORTED INJURED IN WESTERN AUSTRALIAN WILDFIRE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has been given bail and will appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13.