Atlanta Falcons player Takkarist McKinley undergoes mental evaluation after hotel 'incident': report

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley was detained by police and underwent a mental evaluation on Tuesday following an incident at a hotel, TMZ reported.

McKinley, 23, was with a friend at the Los Angeles hotel around noon when an unknown incident caused concern for the athlete’s well-being, the report said. The unidentified friend contacted the authorities for help.

SUPER BOWL LIII PLANNERS IN ATLANTA: THIS SHUTDOWN MEANS 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY'

After speaking with police, McKinley reportedly agreed that it was in his best interest to get help and left with police.

McKinley was not arrested or booked for any crime, according to TMZ Sports.

PARIS JACKSON SEEKING TREATMET FOR EMOTIONAL HEALTH: REPORT

Following the incident, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn released a statement on behalf of the organization.

"We were recently made aware of the situation involving Takk in Los Angeles earlier today. Any time a situation occurs that is or could be related to mental health issues we take it very seriously,” the statement said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We will do everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players' mental and physical well-being are always our top priority."

McKinley, who played college football at UCLA, was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.