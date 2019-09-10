Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez home run ball doesn't appear to land

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, and at least one of the moonshots may have actually reached the lunar surface.

With Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn on the mound in the second inning, Alvarez blasted his second home run of the game. The ball rocketed to the upper deck in Houston's right-field stands, but it was unclear where it landed.

Despite not even making his MLB debut until June 9, Alvarez's pair of dingers Monday gives the Cuba-born rookie 24 for the season. The 22-year-old's offensive onslaught was just part of a dominant Astros attack, however.

Houston hit six home runs in total on Monday, beating Oakland 15-0 and giving the Astros a combined 36 runs in consecutive games. Houston defeated the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 21-1.

“We were just incredibly explosive again tonight in a game that had a really good feel in the beginning,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We ambushed Mike [Fiers]. I don't know how to describe it. We came out locked in and did a ton of damage. He made some mistakes, and we didn't let him get away with really any of them.”

The Astros are again one of the most dominant teams in baseball, posting a 95-50 record that has them tied with the New York Yankees for the best record in the majors.

