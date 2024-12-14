Ashton Jeanty prepared Heisman acceptance speech he'll never get to deliver after losing to Travis Hunter

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech will wind up in the same place as Kamala Harris' presidential election victory speech.

Jeanty, a finalist for the award Saturday night, came up short to two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter in the voting. Jeanty had the best season of any Boise State running back in program history and one of the best in college football history.

He thought so highly of his chances to win the award, he wrote and practiced an acceptance speech and even told the world he did so.

"I practiced my speech last night to make sure I’m ready when I get up there," Jeanty told reporters before the ceremony Saturday.

But Hunter's dominance this season on both offense as a wide receiver and defense as a defensive back was too much for Jeanty to overcome.

Hunter received 552 first-place votes, beating out Jeanty's 309. They were, by far, the top two finishers in the vote, and it was the closest vote since 2009.

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Hunter won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver. As a corner, Hunter had 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections and four interceptions, anchoring Colorado’s defense.

Hunter also won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player, becoming the first player ever to win both the Bednarik and Biletnikoff.

Jeanty was the first running back Heisman Trophy finalist since 2017 after an impressive season in which he led the country with 2,497 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns.

The running back helped lead Boise State to the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, which includes a first-round bye. Boise State will play the winner of SMU and Penn State.

Hunter's Colorado team fell short of the playoff, finishing at No. 23. Colorado will play BYU in the Alamo Bowl Dec. 28.