Boise State star Ashton Jeanty goes viral as the only Heisman finalist to rep their school

Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty has captured the attention of college football fans this season because of his stellar performance on the field, but on Friday, he garnered even more attention on social media because of his outfit choice.

The Heisman Trophy finalist arrived in New York this weekend ahead of the highly anticipated 90th annual ceremony on Saturday night. While doing press, fans on X picked up on one major difference between Jeanty and his fellow Heisman candidates.

He was the only one to represent his football program with his outfit choice.

Jeanty, who also won favor with fans for speaking openly about his faith, was praised by many on social media for wearing an orange and blue tracksuit representing the Broncos.

Asked about why he had opted for that outfit choice, Jeanty acknowledged that he wouldn’t be in this position today if not for Boise State.

"Reading the little Heisman pamphlet, they said they encouraged us to wear our gear," he said Friday with a laugh. "But regardless, I was going to wear it anyway, because I wouldn’t be here without Boise State, and I just want to represent my school. I feel like that’s important."

Jeanty is the first running back Heisman Trophy finalist since 2017. After an impressive season that saw him lead the country with 2,497 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns, Jeanty is among the top two favorites alongside Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

But even with those accomplishments, Jeanty feels his place in New York goes beyond personal achievement.

"The running back position has been overlooked for a while now," Jeanty said. "There's been a lot of great running backs before me that should have been here in New York, so to kind of carry on the legacy of the running back position I think is great. . . . I feel as if I'm representing the whole position."

The winner will be announced Saturday night at the ceremony, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.