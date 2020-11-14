Arkansas high school football team suffers crushing loss in last seconds of game

An Arkansas high school suffered a crushing defeat Friday night.

Fayetteville High School was up one point in the fourth quarter and on 4th down decided to take a knee, thinking the game would have been over instead, of running around with the ball and wasting time.

ARCH MANNING PUTS ON SHOW IN FIRST HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME OF SEASON

The announcers were heard saying, “Oh, no.”

But their opponents, Little Rock Central, had different ideas.

With 1 second left, Little Rock Central got the ball back on the Fayetteville 12-yard line. It was close enough for the school to kick a field goal and win the game.

Little Rock Central won the game, 37-35.

ALABAMA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM WINS IN FINAL SECONDS AFTER 9 LATERAL-PASS PLAY

“Absolutely brutal way to lose a game Fayetteville accidentally takes a knee on 4th down with 2 seconds left and Central kicks the game-winning FG to win it. Tough way to go down,” SB Live Arkansas tweeted along with the clip of the final two plays of the game.

Little Rock Central moved to 3-4 on the season and Fayetteville fell to 4-6.

Little Rock was able to move to the state playoffs with the victory, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I’m proud of our team,” Little Rock Central coach Kent Laster told Arkansas Online. “Hats off to Fayetteville High. They played a heck of a game. It was a back-and-forth game, and I’m proud of our guys. They never quit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“All the things we’ve been talking about all season long, they finally came together. We finally put together an entire game.”