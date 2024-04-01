Arena football player makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch leaving coaches, teammates baffled

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The NFL may be in its offseason, but several football leagues are in full swing, including the Indoor Football League where a ridiculous touchdown catch was made by a member of the Massachusetts Pirates over the weekend.

The Pirates defeated the Sioux Falls Storm, 49-41, this past Friday, and the incredible efforts of wide receiver Thomas Owens helped pick up Massachusetts’ third win of the season.

Quarterback Ale Bennifield dropped back to pass in the first quarter and lofted a ball to the back right of the end zone. That’s where Owens was streaking to with a defender from Sioux Falls draped all over him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But that was no matter for Owens, who reached across his body with just one arm and snagged the ball as he slammed into the pads that are found around the arena football field.

His coaches and teammates couldn’t believe their eyes after the catch made it 14-9.

NFL GREAT KURT WARNER TOUTS IMPORTANCE OF UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

"I’ve seen a lot of catches in my day, and that’s in the top ten for best catches I've ever seen," offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bones Bagaunte said, via a Pirates press release.

"At the last minute, I seen the ball in the air…I tried to jump before the defender could jump to kinda get an advantage of high point of the ball and you know when I went up and I grabbed it once I had it," Owens said after the game, where he had three catches for 30 yards and another touchdown. "It was basically ball game that’s kinda how that play went…from there, it was a celebration after that cause I helped my team."

The play went viral on social media, and ended up on ESPN SportCenter’s classic "Top 10 Plays" where it was No. 1 on the list for the day.

Owens signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 after coming out of Florida International University, where he earned Conference USA first-team honors. He’s now in his fourth season with the Pirates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, while NFL players rest up and look ahead to the Draft later this month, leagues like the Indoor Football League and United Football League are already making highlight-reel plays for fans to enjoy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.