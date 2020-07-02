Antonio Brown runs drills with Russell Wilson, fueling Seahawks rumors

The rumor mill surrounding Antonio Brown continues to turn after the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver posted a video of himself running drills with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday.

Brown posted a video of himself training with Wilson in San Diego with the caption: “Who would like to see this on Sundays?”

The post could be more than a publicity stunt with reports that the Seahawks, and previously the Baltimore Ravens, are interested in potentially signing the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that both teams were “sniffing around” with the Seahawks being the most interested.

“I would keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks. Antonio Brown has been doing some offseason workouts with their backup quarterback Geno Smith,” NFL insider Michael Silver reported.

“They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition ... assuming there is a suspension,” he said in reference to an incident earlier this year where Brown was accused of assaulting a moving truck driver.

Wednesday’s Instagram post suggests that Brown has moved up from working out with Smith to now practicing with Wilson.

According to previous reports, Wilson has expressed that he “would love” for Seattle to go after Brown.

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He did not play any regular-season games for the Raiders and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots but played only one game before he was released after 11 days in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.