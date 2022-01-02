Antonio Brown's brother theorizes why Bucs star ditched team midgame

Antonio Brown’s brother, Desmond Brown, spoke out on Sunday regarding the NFL wide receiver’s outburst and bizarre ordeal during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the New York Jets.

Desmond Brown was a special teams contributor for the Pittsburgh Panthers in college but never made it to the NFL. Desmond and Antonio Brown’s father, "Touchdown" Eddie Brown, was a star at Louisiana Tech and in the Arena Football League in the 1990s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former college football player theorized in an interview with the Daily Caller the Buccaneers wide receiver came to the conclusion he wasn’t going to reach the incentivized bonuses for hitting certain milestones in his contract and decided to leave the game in dramatic fashion.

Antonio Brown made "a real selfish move to leave [in the] middle of the game like that though," Desmond Brown told the outlet. The ex-Pitt player added "there’s no honor in quitting."

Antonio Brown was on social media hours after the outburst, tweeting about his fashion statement from before the game and posting a goodbye note to his Instagram.

"Big MAD (Making A Difference )," he captioned the photo. "Thanks for the opportunity."

ANTONIO BROWN STORMS OFF FIELD DURING GAME, COACH SAYS 'HE IS NO LONGER A BUC'

Brown finished the 28-24 win with three catches for 26 yards. He stormed off the field in the third quarter of the game. He tossed some of his gear into the crowd at MetLife Stadium and tried to amp up the crowd as he cut across the end zone on his way back to the locker room. He also hit fans with the peace sign on his way out.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game Brown was out.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.